How To Cook A Juicy And Tender Pork Tenderloin In An Air Fryer

With a delicate taste and texture, pork tenderloin is one of the most beloved cuts from a pig. A cornerstone of a number of meals, cooking simple roasted pork tenderloin is straightforward, especially in the air fryer. However, there are a few tips and tricks to help this meat live up to its name.

Though pork tenderloin is known for its suppleness, it tends to dry out easily. It's one of the leaner cuts, which means it doesn't take much to go from the tender piece of meat we know and love to something completely devoid of moisture. So to keep your pork tenderloin juicy make sure it doesn't go above an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, since overcooking it is one of the biggest culprits for drying it out.

Before air frying pork tenderloin, it's also important to remove the silver skin — otherwise, the outside will end up chewy. As you do this, preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This higher temperature cooks the meat quickly, leaving it with a perfectly browned crust. You can also cut the pork tenderloin in half to speed up the process which should be done within 20 minutes.