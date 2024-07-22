The Simple Tip For Keeping Champagne Bubbling In A Glass

So much of the magic of champagne lives in its bubbles. They make that golden liquid dance, enhancing the wine's celebratory reputation. They also greatly contribute to the aromas, flavors, and mouthfeels of champagne: They release the wine's aromas as they reach the surface and explode into the air, and every remaining bubble in each sip you take creates that zingy bite. Flat champagne is, frankly, sad champagne, so how can you keep those bubbles alive for as long as possible once it's poured into a glass?

The trick is etched glassware. This goes for basically anything carbonated, too, from beer to every different type of champagne and, beyond that, to all the various sparkling wines. When the inside of a glass is perfectly smooth, carbonation bubbles stick to it instead of traveling through the liquid to the surface. Etching provides a texture that helps release them back from the glass's side into the champagne where they can do their aromatic bursting.

To understand this, it helps to know a bit about the carbonation itself. To make champagne, there's an initial fermentation of the grapes, followed by a second fermentation with sugar and yeast — creating carbonation as well as alcohol — and then a years-long resting period. The yeast, then dead, gets removed and the champagne is freshly corked, sometimes with more sugars, and the wine's new resting level of carbonation forms.