An Old Loaf Of Sourdough Can Be Transformed Into The Tastiest Bread Crumbs

Even with all of the ways to keep bread fresh, there are times when you might slip up. Whether out of laziness or forgetfulness, it's always a bummer to walk into the kitchen and find that your fresh sourdough bread was left unwrapped — or, worse, finding it in the fridge. That is, unless, for some wild reason, you're actually trying to make it go stale faster. In that case you'd have the perfect excuse to make some tasty sourdough bread crumbs.

Bread crumbs are the silver lining to all of your sad sourdough loaves that, in any case, have been left neglected. By all means, if you're planning to enjoy your fresh sourdough to its entirety, store it in the freezer. It'll last there for months, and can easily be popped back in the oven or toaster when its time does come. But there's really no reason to cry over old sourdough, at least not now that you know you can transform it.

Transforming stale sourdough into bread crumbs starts by making croutons. Simply take your old, stale loaf and tear it apart into small, irregular pieces using your hands. When that's done, you can toss all of the pieces into a bowl with some olive oil, salt, and virtually any other herbs or spices that sound good to you. After you toast them up on a skillet or in the oven, all you have to do is crush them by hand or blend them in your blender. Voilà.