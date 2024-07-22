Why You Should Be Making Your Gibson Martinis With Gin

We're living through a martini renaissance. The classic cocktail has proliferated on menus at bars all over and in many forms, from dry with a twist to the beloved espresso martini. One specific variety appeals to fans of the classic dirty martini with its Old World charm and slightly savory flavor profile — the Gibson, which swaps the classic olive with a pungent pickled onion.. Though there's a lot of free-wheeling experimentation within the martini realm, especially when it comes to the eternal gin-versus-vodka debate, there is one hard and fast rule to observe: Your Gibson should definitely be made using gin.

There's a misconception that gin is simply flavored vodka, when in actuality, gin by definition has certain requirements that distinguish it, such as that it must be distilled with juniper. Vodka is supposed to be neutral, thus digressing from distinct flavor and, therefore, from gin. This botanical, herbaceous quality that gin possesses makes it the one and only spirit for a Gibson. The cocktail onion imbues the drink with a subtle brine and umami flavor that is handsomely complemented by gin's baseline juniper flavor, a flavor that also meshes well with the tart, herb-forward qualities of the Gibson's other ingredient, dry vermouth.