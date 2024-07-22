Give Store-Bought Pesto An Umami Upgrade With One Canned Ingredient

Fresh and vibrant, nothing compares to homemade pesto, but crafting it from scratch isn't always feasible. Should you lack the ingredients or the time necessary to make the deliciously garlicky and green paste, store-bought jars are the next best thing. The only drawback is that they can taste lackluster. Of the possible additions that can help elevate store-bought renditions of pesto, one canned ingredient proves to be a real gustatory game-changer, and that's tinned sardines.

Regardless of the brand, store-bought pesto can miss the mark. Luckily, all it takes are a couple of sardines to turn things around. Capable of imparting layers of depth to an otherwise bland pesto, sardines also contribute an element of richness. While every tin is unique, sardines — namely, filets packed in olive oil — have a decadently savory nature, coupled with nuances of salt and brine. It's precisely this meatiness that allows them to enhance umami (but even saltiness) within the pesto. Yet, given their relatively mild taste, sardines still manage to contrast nicely against the sauce's grassy herbaceousness.

Beyond amplifying flavor, canned sardines are also a practical choice. Just as accessible as they are inexpensive, the tinned fish is extremely shelf-stable, allowing them to easily be plucked from pantry shelves and worked into pesto. What's more, they're an incredibly healthy addition that provide a serving of protein. Not to mention that introducing a few filets can even bulk up the sauce by increasing textural diversity.