Give Store-Bought Pesto An Umami Upgrade With One Canned Ingredient
Fresh and vibrant, nothing compares to homemade pesto, but crafting it from scratch isn't always feasible. Should you lack the ingredients or the time necessary to make the deliciously garlicky and green paste, store-bought jars are the next best thing. The only drawback is that they can taste lackluster. Of the possible additions that can help elevate store-bought renditions of pesto, one canned ingredient proves to be a real gustatory game-changer, and that's tinned sardines.
Regardless of the brand, store-bought pesto can miss the mark. Luckily, all it takes are a couple of sardines to turn things around. Capable of imparting layers of depth to an otherwise bland pesto, sardines also contribute an element of richness. While every tin is unique, sardines — namely, filets packed in olive oil — have a decadently savory nature, coupled with nuances of salt and brine. It's precisely this meatiness that allows them to enhance umami (but even saltiness) within the pesto. Yet, given their relatively mild taste, sardines still manage to contrast nicely against the sauce's grassy herbaceousness.
Beyond amplifying flavor, canned sardines are also a practical choice. Just as accessible as they are inexpensive, the tinned fish is extremely shelf-stable, allowing them to easily be plucked from pantry shelves and worked into pesto. What's more, they're an incredibly healthy addition that provide a serving of protein. Not to mention that introducing a few filets can even bulk up the sauce by increasing textural diversity.
A guide to transforming store-bought pesto with sardines
Since no two cans of sardines are the same, it's worth weighing your options before adding the tinned fish into store-bought pesto. Aside from differing origins and price points, some sardines may be smoked, others steamed. They can also be packed in water, oil, or sauces such as tomato, teriyaki, or mustard. Sardines can even be flavored with chili flakes, lemon zest, and the like. The good news is that almost any filet can be introduced into the sauce so long as its seasonings compliment the profile of the pesto.
As for how many sardines to use, we advise adding no more than two or three filets into the paste as this will underline the pesto's savoriness without drawing attention from its delicate profile. Simply mix the sardines and pesto together in a bowl, pouring in some of its packing liquid to ensure a smoother consistency. Eventually, the fish will flake apart, disintegrating into the pesto to form a cohesive paste.
Sardine-laced pesto can be used like traditional pesto. Toss it with pasta, bean salads, or grain bowls. Alternatively, you could spread it onto deli sandwiches, grilled cheeses, or crostini. A dollop of pesto can even act as the finishing touch on anything from bowls of gazpacho to freshly baked potatoes. With plenty of ways to use the savory sardine pesto, you'll never turn your nose up at store-bought pesto — nor canned sardines — again.