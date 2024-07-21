Our Favorite Costco Kirkland Spice Is A Smoky Staple

A Costco membership grants you access to a slew of deals on bulk-sized products, but out of all of them, its spices are a surefire way for home cooks to stock up on go-to seasonings. There's nothing worse than running out of spices from the usual small-sized jars during cooking, and Costco offers many popular spices for a bargain price in a large quantity. With so many options, Tasting Table sought out to find the best one with a ranking of Costco's Kirkland spices and seasonings — and the product that took the number one spot is a smoky staple in most home kitchens.

It's not garlic powder or black pepper, but the top-rated spice according to our writer is Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Paprika. There are many things you might want to know about paprika, but here's why our writer ranked this particular brand as the best of Costco's spices: One of the main reasons is that you get 13.2 ounces of USDA-certified organic paprika — for less than $7. For comparison, a 2.96-ounce of organic paprika from another popular brand retails for nearly $8 in the New York City area. Then there are its flavor profiles that include sweet, spicy, and smoky notes that will elevate any dish you sprinkle it into. This might be a good option if you like smoked paprika but want a more subtle option to use in your recipes.