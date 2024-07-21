Make Your Own Adorable Sugar Cubes With One Special Kitchen Tool

There's just something about the plop of a sugar cube into a cup of coffee or tea that makes a sip feel infinitely fancier. You can even use them to amp up the effervescence in a flute of champagne or as part of the ritual preparation of a glass of absinthe. In any case, the sweet little formations of sucrose are unsung essentials for entertaining, whether you're hosting an afternoon tea party or serving a round of after-dinner cocktails. And when it comes to entertaining, aesthetics are everything, so why not start by upgrading the look (and taste) of your sugar cubes? While you can splurge on premade ones, creating your own — complete with custom colors, flavors, and shapes — is surprisingly easy. The only special kitchen tool you'll need is a silicone ice tray.

Silicone ice molds are a kitchen must-have. Not only do they have a range of uses, but they're also relatively affordable; you can find a wide selection of various shapes on Amazon for less than $20. Given the soft, flexible material, silicone trays are ideal for more than just ice — they're also great for popping out delicate bites like sugar cubes or even chocolate candy without risking the integrity of your creations. Hard plastic trays, on the other hand, can require some banging and coaxing to get each piece out, and it's unlikely they'll remain intact. Better still, the molds of a typical silicone ice tray should be the perfect size for sugar lumps.