How Pickled Pigs Feet Became A Classic Southern Snack

Pickled pigs feet are not only a southern delicacy, but have much cultural significance dating back to the days of American antebellum South, when enslaved African Americans were often given the less-enticing parts of animals to eat. Influenced by the European practice of pickling meat in order to preserve it, they turned these tangy trotters into soul food staples, and in time the feet came to symbolize resilience among the community. Pigs feet also represented resourcefulness, as it was necessary not to waste any part of an animal.

Although pigs feet weren't considered to be a great cut of meat, that didn't stop cooks, particularly in states such as Mississippi and Louisiana, from making the best out of the situation and turning them into tender and savory snacks that could be stored for long periods of time. Because of their significance, pigs feet have remained an integral part of soul food used to complement other dishes such as collard greens, cornbread, and macaroni and cheese. Today, pigs feet can be found at specialty markets, grocery stores, and restaurants across the southern United States, and they can even be ordered online.