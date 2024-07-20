How Pickled Pigs Feet Became A Classic Southern Snack
Pickled pigs feet are not only a southern delicacy, but have much cultural significance dating back to the days of American antebellum South, when enslaved African Americans were often given the less-enticing parts of animals to eat. Influenced by the European practice of pickling meat in order to preserve it, they turned these tangy trotters into soul food staples, and in time the feet came to symbolize resilience among the community. Pigs feet also represented resourcefulness, as it was necessary not to waste any part of an animal.
Although pigs feet weren't considered to be a great cut of meat, that didn't stop cooks, particularly in states such as Mississippi and Louisiana, from making the best out of the situation and turning them into tender and savory snacks that could be stored for long periods of time. Because of their significance, pigs feet have remained an integral part of soul food used to complement other dishes such as collard greens, cornbread, and macaroni and cheese. Today, pigs feet can be found at specialty markets, grocery stores, and restaurants across the southern United States, and they can even be ordered online.
Preparing pickled pigs feet
Cucumbers, onions, beets, and eggs: There are plenty of foods you can pickle, but there's nothing quite like pickled pigs feet. On top of being tasty, these low-calorie hooves are rich in collagen and gelatin, which help with skin and joint health. To make them at home, you'll first have to cook the feet; boiling is the most traditional way. Because this process takes hours to allow the feet to become tender, you can use that time to create a brine with vinegar, water, salt, sugar, and spices such as bay leaves, cloves, garlic, and peppercorns. When the feet are fully cooked, submerge them in the brine, then cover and store them in the fridge for three to seven days before eating.
While this dish is a must-have in the American South, pigs feet can be found around the globe. For example, Chinese postpartum mothers eat pickled pigs feet in a stew because they are thought to bring strength. Similarly, although not pickled, they're used in soup in Vietnam. After all, everyone must know that for the best broth, you should add a pig's foot. And taking it back to the Europeans, from whom southerners got the pickling idea in the first place, crubeens are a fried Irish snack will leave you craving pigs feet.