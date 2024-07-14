NYC Hails Delivery Worker Pay Raise As A 'Success' But Apps Disagree

Fair pay for food workers has lately been a hot-button topic. This past April, California's new law raising the minimum wage for fast food employees went into effect, while a wage increase for delivery workers started rolling out in New York City last year. Unsurprisingly, the corporate entities responsible for paying those higher wages were quick to push back against the new legislation.

The latter initiative, which saw the minimum wage raised to $17.96 an hour for couriers working for delivery apps, spurred lawsuits from delivery app giants GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats in an attempt to block the change. DoorDash, for one, released a statement warning of "unintended consequences ... [that] will undermine the very delivery workers it seeks to support." The companies ultimately lost their bid, and the wage hike officially went into effect in NYC in December 2023. In April of this year, that number rose to $19.56.

Now, the new law is being hailed as a success by city officials. According to the first quarterly report released by the NYC mayor's office and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection since the wage increase, delivery workers have seen a 64% increase in earnings per hour after tips as compared to last year, while their time spent waiting around for orders, which they previously were not paid for, decreased by 39%. Meanwhile, the total number of consumer orders increased by 8% year over year, waylaying concerns that slightly higher fees would deter customers from using the apps.