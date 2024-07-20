The One Spirit You Must To Try To Drink Like A Local Across Scandinavia

One of the great joys of traveling is experiencing a country in the ways in which the locals do. Sampling the Swedish liquor called f is one such activity that can help you sample a bit of the culture. The name varies depending on where you are: brennevin in Norwary and Iceland and brændevin in Denmark. Danish traders are responsible for bringing the booze to Iceland during Prohibition where the drink has remained a long-standing aspect of celebrations. There you'll find brennivín flavored with dill or caraway and referred to as "Black Death" — a local joke that has since become a lasting descriptor. (Though the nickname sounds ominous, it recalls original labels that attempted to thwart drinkers with an in image of skull and crossbones. The label somehow became a challenge, instead.)

Brännvin translates to "burn wine," an accurate descriptor since making the libation begins with distilling alcohol from barley, rye, wheat, or potatoes. The spirit can then be infused with flavoring agents like elderflower, honey, spices, or herbs. The resulting drink can pack up to 38% ABV and was at one point used by soldiers looking for liquid courage. As the 19th century came to a close, many Swedes were toasting "Skål!" with glasses of brännvin. Admittedly, the liquor has largely relied upon tradition, as some of the more common tasting notes — licorice, anise, caraway, and cumin — aren't for every drinker's palate.