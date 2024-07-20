Cleaning Your Oven Is A Breeze If You Grab A Toothbrush

That feeling of having a spotless oven is hard to beat. It's also hard to come by since keeping the oven door shut is much easier than twisting yourself into a pretzel to clean those hard-to-reach corners. That is if you're not doing it the easy way with the help of a toothbrush. If you're not already using this bathroom-turned-kitchen accessory to bear the brunt of your oven-cleaning, you may want to grab one. Using a toothbrush is one of the best hacks for cleaning your oven and keeping it spotless. It requires just one toothbrush and the help of an effective but chemical-free way to clean your oven, such as a baking soda and water paste.

Once you've made your cleaning paste, dip a sponge into it and smear it over the dirty oven spots. Then, leave the paste for at least 20 minutes and up to 12 hours. While you wait, remove the oven knobs and soak them in a cleaning solution for about 30 minutes before scrubbing them gently with the toothbrush. Then dip the toothbrush in the solution and clean the knob areas on the oven's control panel. Next comes the fun part. Dip the toothbrush into a small container of vinegar before gently scrubbing those corners. Repeat this process until you've gone over every crevice and then use a damp cloth to wipe each area.