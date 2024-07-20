For A Salty Twist, Swap Your Standard Hot Dog Bun For A Soft Pretzel Stick

As classic as your favorite hot dog recipes might be, even greatness deserves an upgrade. If you've tried toasting up more flavorful buns and are ready for an even more salty, texturally satisfying option, we'd like to introduce the idea of bringing our soft sourdough pretzel recipe to your next cookout. A salty, soft pretzel stick is the easy hot dog hack that can take even a basic hot dog presentation to new heights.

You won't need fancy accouterments to deliver a meal that is drool-inducing once a hot dog is packaged inside a chewy, savory soft pretzel. You'll easily impress your dinner guests with your culinary ingenuity. Should you want to let your cravings run the show, load up your packed pretzel sticks with sauerkraut or cheese, and bring a taste of Oktoberfest to your barbecue by washing down your franks with your favorite German beer.