For A Salty Twist, Swap Your Standard Hot Dog Bun For A Soft Pretzel Stick
As classic as your favorite hot dog recipes might be, even greatness deserves an upgrade. If you've tried toasting up more flavorful buns and are ready for an even more salty, texturally satisfying option, we'd like to introduce the idea of bringing our soft sourdough pretzel recipe to your next cookout. A salty, soft pretzel stick is the easy hot dog hack that can take even a basic hot dog presentation to new heights.
You won't need fancy accouterments to deliver a meal that is drool-inducing once a hot dog is packaged inside a chewy, savory soft pretzel. You'll easily impress your dinner guests with your culinary ingenuity. Should you want to let your cravings run the show, load up your packed pretzel sticks with sauerkraut or cheese, and bring a taste of Oktoberfest to your barbecue by washing down your franks with your favorite German beer.
A winning swap
Assemble the hot dogs in advance to carry with you to a picnic in the park or prepare the pretzel sticks to have them ready for when your party guests arrive. Simply slice the soft pretzel sticks lengthwise and toast or grill the pieces so that a hot dog can be easily inserted between the slices. To bring an even more flavorful boost to the soft pretzel sticks, consider toasting the pieces with butter or ghee, swipe garlic onto the exposed surfaces, or sprinkle herbs and seasonings like homemade za'atar, smoked paprika, or a DIY everything but the bagel blend onto the hot dog bun replacement.
Whether you prefer a Chicago-style dog or a Coney Dog, the savory pretzel is a sturdy vehicle for your chosen franks. The toppings that you'd usually place on top of your hot dogs are fair game here, so crown your franks with pickles, hot sauce, onions, or chili crisp. When served with baked beans, corn on the cob, your favorite potato chips, or a pasta salad, these souped-up hot dogs are a guaranteed home run.