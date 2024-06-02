Here's How To Toast Up More Flavorful Hot Dog Buns

While you can certainly slap a cooked hot dog in between a standard bun that has been toasted on the grill, there's a better tasting way. This culinary hack doesn't take much effort, but the rewards are great and will be instantly noticed upon the first satisfying bite. It's time to turn up the flavor dial on one of America's favorite dishes.

For a tastier hot dog, try giving your hot dog buns a buttery bath before toasting for the crunchiest golden bread. While a solid slather of butter will do, flavored and seasoned butter will take the taste of any hot dog bun to new heights. The compound butters you have tucked away for your fanciest dinners deserve to be smeared onto tonight's hot dog buns, and the easy move will quickly elevate your backyard party into a more gourmet-inspired affair. Pair a chili hot dog with a hot dog bun that has been toasted in a smoked paprika-enhanced butter or add potato chips – one hot dog hack you'll wish you tried sooner – to top off a hot dog that is nestled in a bun that has been toasted to golden perfection in garlic-infused ghee. Once you've sampled this easy boost of flavor, there may be no turning back to boring buns in your hot dog making efforts.