The 2-Step Trick To Keeping Hot Dogs Warm For The Entire Cookout
There isn't much that says "summer" quite like a backyard cookout, and there isn't much that says "backyard cookout" quite like hot dogs. But while cooking them up on the grill, alongside other quintessential cookout staples like hamburgers, is a generally fool-proof process, you'll likely be faced with some of the hot dogs cooling off before they're eaten. Luckily, there's an easy, two-step way to keep your dogs toasty so your guests won't be met with cold meat when hunger strikes.
Once your hot dogs are fully cooked, whether you've heated them on the grill or the stove, all you have to do is place them in their buns and wrap them, individually, in aluminum foil. Then put the dogs in a slow cooker with the "warm" setting selected where they can safely remain for three to four hours. Most slow cookers' "warm" setting keeps food around 145 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the USDA, it's important that food does not go below 140 degrees Fahrenheit; if it does, it is considered to be in the "danger zone," where bacteria can grow rapidly.
Set up a slow cooker hot dog bar at your cookout
Since you'll be keeping your hot dogs warm in your slow cooker, make the most of the setup and position all of the toppings and condiments you and your guests will need nearby. Place ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, and sauerkraut alongside chili, bacon bits, coleslaw, and kimchi so they are within reach once each hot dog is selected. You should also be sure to have plenty of counter space or table space around your slow cooker so no one is spilling or dropping items.
If you end up with leftover hot dogs from your cookout, they can be stored in the refrigerator where they'll stay fresh for three to four days, or in the freezer where they'll last for up to two months. Just be sure that you are keeping them tightly wrapped in foil and sealing them in an airtight container.