The 2-Step Trick To Keeping Hot Dogs Warm For The Entire Cookout

There isn't much that says "summer" quite like a backyard cookout, and there isn't much that says "backyard cookout" quite like hot dogs. But while cooking them up on the grill, alongside other quintessential cookout staples like hamburgers, is a generally fool-proof process, you'll likely be faced with some of the hot dogs cooling off before they're eaten. Luckily, there's an easy, two-step way to keep your dogs toasty so your guests won't be met with cold meat when hunger strikes.

Once your hot dogs are fully cooked, whether you've heated them on the grill or the stove, all you have to do is place them in their buns and wrap them, individually, in aluminum foil. Then put the dogs in a slow cooker with the "warm" setting selected where they can safely remain for three to four hours. Most slow cookers' "warm" setting keeps food around 145 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the USDA, it's important that food does not go below 140 degrees Fahrenheit; if it does, it is considered to be in the "danger zone," where bacteria can grow rapidly.