Kool-Aid Pickles Have Been Around Longer Than You'd Think
Kool-Aid pickles, sometimes referred to as koolickles or pickoolas, sound ... appetizing? Well, if TikTok is any indicator, then a lot of people seem to think so these days, but they've actually been popular for quite some time. While the origin of Kool-Aid pickles isn't pinned down exactly, it's thought that these sweet-and-sour concoctions have roots in the Mississippi Delta region from around the 1940s, when sticking fruit-flavored hard candy and peppermints into pickles first became a thing. This led to children sprinkling Pixy Stix dust onto their pickles, and eventually, Kool-Aid mix. That's when, especially considering the South's fondness for pickling things to be different colors, it's believed that the Kool-Aid soaked pickle was born.
Luckily for kids (and adults) in the South, you didn't have to go through the trouble of making your own batch of pickles at home if you wanted one of these unique snacks. They were available to purchase individually at stores, at the public pool, from concession stands, and even from the ice cream truck in flavors such as cherry, tropical punch, blue raspberry, and green apple. One Mississippi store, Double Quick, still sells Kool-Aid big dills by the half for less than $1. Seth's Flavor of Pickles, a small business in Iowa, packages and sells them via Instagram and Facebook. In 2021, this dilly treat gained widespread recognition when it started trending on TikTok, inspiring the masses to take the plunge into fruity pickle brine.
How to make your own koolickles at home
If you're already a fan of classic dill pickles and this nostalgic powdered drink mix separately, then combining them into one snack is only logical. To do this, you'll need a jar of dill pickles, a packet of your favorite flavor of Kool-Aid mix, and sugar. Begin by draining the pickle juice from the jar into a separate container (a large measuring cup works well for this because you will be pouring this liquid back into the jar later). Add the Kool-Aid mix and sugar to the separated brine and stir until it dissolves completely. Pour this mixture back into the pickle jar, put the lid on, then refrigerate for a minimum of five days, shaking the jar each day to evenly distribute the color and flavor. You'll know your koolickles are good to go when the pickles have thoroughly changed color.
To kick these pickles up another notch, infuse them with alcohol. If you can booze up regular Kool-Aid, why can't you booze up Kool-Aid pickles, too? Seth's Flavor of Pickles even offers this option in its custom orders. Once you've eaten all the alcohol-infused pickles, use the leftover sweet-and-tart juice as a cocktail mixer or even do shots with it (pickleback chaser, anyone?). While there are many ways to boost the flavor of pickles and alternative uses for powdered drink mixes, theres's nothing quite like the unexpectedly delightful taste you get when these two come together for a unique and nostalgic treat.