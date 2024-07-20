Kool-Aid Pickles Have Been Around Longer Than You'd Think

Kool-Aid pickles, sometimes referred to as koolickles or pickoolas, sound ... appetizing? Well, if TikTok is any indicator, then a lot of people seem to think so these days, but they've actually been popular for quite some time. While the origin of Kool-Aid pickles isn't pinned down exactly, it's thought that these sweet-and-sour concoctions have roots in the Mississippi Delta region from around the 1940s, when sticking fruit-flavored hard candy and peppermints into pickles first became a thing. This led to children sprinkling Pixy Stix dust onto their pickles, and eventually, Kool-Aid mix. That's when, especially considering the South's fondness for pickling things to be different colors, it's believed that the Kool-Aid soaked pickle was born.

Luckily for kids (and adults) in the South, you didn't have to go through the trouble of making your own batch of pickles at home if you wanted one of these unique snacks. They were available to purchase individually at stores, at the public pool, from concession stands, and even from the ice cream truck in flavors such as cherry, tropical punch, blue raspberry, and green apple. One Mississippi store, Double Quick, still sells Kool-Aid big dills by the half for less than $1. Seth's Flavor of Pickles, a small business in Iowa, packages and sells them via Instagram and Facebook. In 2021, this dilly treat gained widespread recognition when it started trending on TikTok, inspiring the masses to take the plunge into fruity pickle brine.