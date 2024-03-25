Booze Up Orange Kool-Aid With Bourbon For A Deliciously Nostalgic Sip

Bourbon is a delicious and versatile distilled spirit that works as well in a cup of spiked hot chocolate as it does in a classic Boulevardier cocktail. It has a gorgeous amber color, a smooth mouthfeel, and a more approachable flavor than many other staple liquors, making it easy to experiment with. One could almost go so far as to say that there are next to no rules when it comes to pairing bourbon — and, if there are any, we are certainly breaking them today by recommending that you try mixing it with orange Kool-Aid.

While it may seem strange, pairing bourbon with orange Kool-Aid isn't so far off from the traditional flavor pairings you may see at a bar or restaurant. Many famous drinks that include bourbon, like the old fashioned and the whiskey sour, revolve around adding orange or other citrus ingredients. This is because one of the most common tasting notes in bourbon is the sweet, slightly acidic tang of fruit. As such, orange Kool-Aid is a natural match for the spirit, especially when you factor in the sugariness of the Kool-Aid, which provides a similar effect to that of simple syrup by taming the more bitter element of the alcohol.