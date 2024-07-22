This Is The Best Beer To Balance Salty Bar Nuts

Once you take a swig from a frothy beer after munching on savory nuts, you instantly forget all about the sneaky reason salty snacks are offered alongside drinks at the bar. Sure, it's a money-making grab, but the combo is so good that we don't mind being swindled. It takes the right kind of beer to get that effect, though, and we spoke to an expert who has the perfect pick.

Nuts don't tend to have the boldest taste, but an earthy, butteriness is still apparent. To really take it in, nuts should be paired with a drink that doesn't distract from the mild flavor. To Jessie Massie, executive chef at the Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Taproom in Mills River, North Carolina, the answer is clear. "The crisp, refreshing quality of an American-style pale ale pairs well with the saltiness of the nuts, cleansing your palate," she explains.

The flavors of an American pale ale are simple and scaled-back, allowing you to clearly taste the nuts. Despite its uncomplicated nature, this brew's flavor range allows it to match every type of nut. The citrus, fruit-forward element balances a nut's bitterness, while the piney, floral nature of the brew mirrors its earthiness. The resinous and woodsy aspect of a pale ale is great at grounding nuts' buttery richness. Most notable, however, is the slight, caramel sweetness from the ale that tempers salinity so beautifully.