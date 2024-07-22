This Is The Best Beer To Balance Salty Bar Nuts
Once you take a swig from a frothy beer after munching on savory nuts, you instantly forget all about the sneaky reason salty snacks are offered alongside drinks at the bar. Sure, it's a money-making grab, but the combo is so good that we don't mind being swindled. It takes the right kind of beer to get that effect, though, and we spoke to an expert who has the perfect pick.
Nuts don't tend to have the boldest taste, but an earthy, butteriness is still apparent. To really take it in, nuts should be paired with a drink that doesn't distract from the mild flavor. To Jessie Massie, executive chef at the Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Taproom in Mills River, North Carolina, the answer is clear. "The crisp, refreshing quality of an American-style pale ale pairs well with the saltiness of the nuts, cleansing your palate," she explains.
The flavors of an American pale ale are simple and scaled-back, allowing you to clearly taste the nuts. Despite its uncomplicated nature, this brew's flavor range allows it to match every type of nut. The citrus, fruit-forward element balances a nut's bitterness, while the piney, floral nature of the brew mirrors its earthiness. The resinous and woodsy aspect of a pale ale is great at grounding nuts' buttery richness. Most notable, however, is the slight, caramel sweetness from the ale that tempers salinity so beautifully.
Seasoned nuts accentuate the tasting notes of an American pale ale even more
American pale ales are uniquely suited to the natural taste of nuts, especially when it has been enhanced by heat. Each sip of the ale is characterized by a toasted nuttiness, a nuance that calls on your taste buds to appreciate roasted nuts even more. However, you can still go a step further and turn the run-of-the-mill salty bar nuts into a gourmet snack that elevates the ale, too.
"To uplevel the average bowl of bar nuts, I like to season with rosemary because the flavor accentuates the hoppy aromas of pine that are typically found in an American-style pale ale," says chef Massie. She goes on to note that "the classic Sierra Nevada Pale Ale prominently showcases the flavors and aromas of the Cascade hop variety," making it a perfect pairing. Woodsy herbs like thyme, tarragon, and sage added to nuts will not only embrace the richness of the nuts themselves, but also a pale ale's flavor. These herbs help the aroma from the pine reduce the harsh, salty taste.
If you like your salty nuts to have a fiery kick, an American pale ale is good for that, too. It's one of the best beer pairings to balance spicy foods, especially when the nuts are citrusy. Ground chili and lime, or orange and ginger-flavored nuts bring on the boldness while still making room for the unique notes of this classic American-style brew.