The Absolute Best Beer At Trader Joe's Is A Real Mouthful

While better known for its selection of reserve wine, Trader Joe's also carries a wide choice of delicious-tasting beers at competitive prices. The absolute best of them, however, has a name that's about as good of a mouthful as the beer itself — Josephsbrau Bavarian Style Hefeweizen. Coming in at first place in Tasting Table's ranking of Trader Joe's beer from worst to best, this brand is a prime example of how seriously the grocer takes its alcohol game.

While TJ's hasn't specified exactly who makes Josephsbrau Bavarian Style Hefeweizen, they have hinted that it is made by one of the top craft brewers on the West Coast — which people have gone on to figure is likely Gordon Biersch Brewing Company in San Jose, California. The brand was co-founded by a graduate of Weihenstephan, a Bavarian state brewery in Germany and the oldest existing one in the world, which upholds the same traditions.

The hops and malt are all imported following the rigorous orders of Reinheitsgebot, an ordinance passed in Bavaria during the 16th century that required beer to be made with just three ingredients — hops, malt, and water. However, those were eventually expanded to make room for other styles of beer like TJ's Josephsbrau Bavarian Style Hefeweizen, which is made from a strain of wheat beer yeast imported directly from Bavaria. It's serious and it's a mouthful, but it makes for a good beer, as our taste testers can attest.