A Steak Snack Tray Is The Luxurious Appetizer You Need To Try
If you believe a steak dinner to be the height of decadence, a steak snack tray is the luxurious appetizer you need to try. Steaks come in numerous varieties, each cut with its own set of delicious qualities, making a steak snack tray an ingenious way to enjoy various cuts in bite-sized samples. Red meat is notoriously rich and heavy, so the small appetizer-size portions on a party tray will satisfy your tastebuds without burdening your digestion.
Any type of steak will be a great choice for a steak snack tray, so grab a two or three of your favorite cuts to serve at your next dinner party. You'll prepare and cook the steaks just as you would if they were a main course — by grilling, searing, or sauteing them with simple seasonings and a brush of butter or oil. Once the steaks have rested long enough for their juices and flavors to evenly distribute throughout the meat, cut them into quarter to half-inch strips or smaller bite-sized chunks on a wooden serving board.
Guests can serve themselves various cuts of steak with tongs or a dainty serving fork to pair with dipping sauces or other common charcuterie accompaniments like cheese, fruit, grilled or pickled veggies, and bread.
How to build a superior steak snack tray
Steak is usually a decadent centerpiece, but the right presentation and assembly will convince guests of its merits as a finger food. There are countless pairings to consider as you make a tray as stunning to the eyes as it is to the mouth. Just as you'd arrange a cheese and fruit plate or charcuterie board, an appetizing and aesthetic format would place the steak in the center, separating the different cuts with ramekins of dipping sauces, then building a colorful border with fruits, vegetables, cheese, and bread.
One clever approach would be to make a steak tray showcasing different types of steak dishes from around the world. For example, you can create an Argentinian-inspired board with grilled skirt steak, chimichurri sauce, roasted red peppers, grilled onions and provoleta, and eggplant caponata to enjoy with crispy crostini. You can place strips of sweet and salty marinated ribeye and sirloin around a bowl of corn cheese with small ramekins of kimchi, pickled carrots and radishes, spicy chili sauces and sweet soy sauce to serve with rice crackers for a Korean barbecue-style steak tray.
You can offer an American steakhouse style steak tray with filet mignon, Tomahawk, and ribeye served with numerous steak sauces like béarnaise, peppercorn sauce, horseradish cream, and red wine sauce. Grilled steak, blueberries, sliced pears, gorgonzola, and walnuts would offer a nice combination of sweet and savory.