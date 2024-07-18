A Steak Snack Tray Is The Luxurious Appetizer You Need To Try

If you believe a steak dinner to be the height of decadence, a steak snack tray is the luxurious appetizer you need to try. Steaks come in numerous varieties, each cut with its own set of delicious qualities, making a steak snack tray an ingenious way to enjoy various cuts in bite-sized samples. Red meat is notoriously rich and heavy, so the small appetizer-size portions on a party tray will satisfy your tastebuds without burdening your digestion.

Any type of steak will be a great choice for a steak snack tray, so grab a two or three of your favorite cuts to serve at your next dinner party. You'll prepare and cook the steaks just as you would if they were a main course — by grilling, searing, or sauteing them with simple seasonings and a brush of butter or oil. Once the steaks have rested long enough for their juices and flavors to evenly distribute throughout the meat, cut them into quarter to half-inch strips or smaller bite-sized chunks on a wooden serving board.

Guests can serve themselves various cuts of steak with tongs or a dainty serving fork to pair with dipping sauces or other common charcuterie accompaniments like cheese, fruit, grilled or pickled veggies, and bread.