15 Types Of Steak Dishes From Around The World

It doesn't get much better than a meal starring steak. Regardless of the cut of steak, and whether it's an elevated dish at a steakhouse, or a more economical dish made at home, in cultures across the world, steak is almost universally a favorite.

It's important to note that although the term "steak" typically conjures up images of beef, the word technically refers to a cut of meat sliced from a muscle of any animal. The term "steak" actually traces back to 15th century Scandinavia, where it was first used to refer to a thick cut of meat.

Today's modern interpretation of steak likely stemmed from 15th century Italy amid the Renaissance, when cultural celebrations in Florence employed large bonfires to cook meat. By the 1800s, beef had taken hold in the Americas; the rest is history. This list includes some of our favorite beef steak recipes from around the world, in no particular order.