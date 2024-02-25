Lok Lak (Cambodian Pepper Beef) Lettuce Wraps Recipe

Lok Lak is a popular Cambodian beef dish that originates in Vietnam, where it goes by the name of bò lúc lắc. "Bò" is Vietnamese for beef, while "lúc lắc" means stir or shake, hence why you may have heard the dish referred to in English as "shaking beef." As recipe developer Julianne De Witt says of her take on this steak stir-fry served with salad and rice, "The combination of sweet peppery beef and citrusy sauce really works together," resulting in a dish feels "decadent but light and healthy at the same time." Better yet, De Witt says, "Although this recipe contains several ingredients and there is a bit of preparation involved, it's very easy to put together."

De Witt recommends using flank steak for this dish because "it works well with the marinade that serves to tenderize the meat." If you don't have 30 minutes to marinate the beef before cooking, De Witt says you're welcome to skip that step, but in that case, she advises using a well-marbled cut of steak that doesn't need much tenderizing. Marinated or not, she assures that the meat "cooks within minutes," so you won't need to spend a lot of time over a hot stove — a real plus if you're looking for refreshing new meals to add to your summertime repertoire.