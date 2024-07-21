How Do You Eat A Kiwano Melon?
Netflix just released "A Family Affair," a romantic comedy starring Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman where the two Hollywood stars spark a love affair much to the chagrin of Kidman's character's daughter, played by Joey King. The movie has received a lukewarm response, but that hasn't stopped people from giving it a shot. In one of the scenes, Efron and Kidman have a heartfelt moment in front of the produce aisle with a cheeky miniature rainstorm showering over the produce behind them — only, the produce doesn't look like anything most of us are familiar with.
Sitting right in between the two actors as they go in for the kiss is an orange-yellow oval with spiky horns all over it. Curious what kind of grocery aisle these two are shopping at, we looked into what the fruit was and we're happy to report that our sleuthing was successful — they're kiwano melons.
There are a lot of different melons, but we really only pay attention to the big names like honeydew and cantaloupe. The kiwano originally comes from Central and Southern Africa and has a yellow exterior when ripe with a noticeably spiky surface. To eat it, simply take a large knife and cut it in half horizontally. Inside, you'll find a viscous sea green goo chock full of edible seeds. Simply grab a spoon, dip it into the kiwano's flesh, and enjoy. Just be careful not to grip the fruit too hard since the spikes do get sharp.
Kiwanos are highly nutritious and gorgeous to look at
Kiwanos are also known as the horned melon or African horned cucumber thanks to their spiky appearance and similar flavor profile to cucumbers. People often compare the taste of kiwano to kiwi or lime, maybe even with a hint of banana. The texture is a love/hate kind of thing since it's so unlike other popular fruits. The flesh is somewhat slimy and packed full of seeds which are typically swallowed, meaning eating kiwano is more of a slurp than a chew. If you don't like the seeds but still want to enjoy the flavor, you could juice the kiwano, but it's worth mentioning that the seeds aren't as bad as they appear. Pomegranate seeds are probably the most similar in how much texture they provide, if that gives you a sense of their character.
People enjoy kiwanos for the taste but the fruit is also packed full of nutrients. Kiwanos are surprisingly rich in protein, are a great source of vitamin C and have a number of strong antioxidants. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the consistency, kiwanos are known to be super hydrating as well thanks to the presence of electrolytes. They are also known to promote red blood cell health. The main drawback is just how expensive they are. A single kiwano melon can put you back around $8. Even still, it's one of the many uncommon fruits we think everyone should try at least once.