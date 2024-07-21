How Do You Eat A Kiwano Melon?

Netflix just released "A Family Affair," a romantic comedy starring Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman where the two Hollywood stars spark a love affair much to the chagrin of Kidman's character's daughter, played by Joey King. The movie has received a lukewarm response, but that hasn't stopped people from giving it a shot. In one of the scenes, Efron and Kidman have a heartfelt moment in front of the produce aisle with a cheeky miniature rainstorm showering over the produce behind them — only, the produce doesn't look like anything most of us are familiar with.

Sitting right in between the two actors as they go in for the kiss is an orange-yellow oval with spiky horns all over it. Curious what kind of grocery aisle these two are shopping at, we looked into what the fruit was and we're happy to report that our sleuthing was successful — they're kiwano melons.

There are a lot of different melons, but we really only pay attention to the big names like honeydew and cantaloupe. The kiwano originally comes from Central and Southern Africa and has a yellow exterior when ripe with a noticeably spiky surface. To eat it, simply take a large knife and cut it in half horizontally. Inside, you'll find a viscous sea green goo chock full of edible seeds. Simply grab a spoon, dip it into the kiwano's flesh, and enjoy. Just be careful not to grip the fruit too hard since the spikes do get sharp.