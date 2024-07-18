The Tell-Tale Sign Your Dry Aged Steak Is Ready To Cook

Good things are worth the wait and this tenet definitely applies to food. Cheese and wine get better with time, and apparently, so does steak. As beef gets older during the dry-aging process, it grows more tender and flavorful. If you're impatiently waiting to get a taste, looking at the color of your dry-aged steak is a surefire way to know that it's ready to cook.

With most things in our kitchens, the producers determine when they're ready for consumption. A distillery takes the whiskey out of the barrel and a cheesemonger knows when to send a wheel off to the store. But you may not find dry-aged steak at the grocery store, so it's up to you to know when to make the call. Part of what makes dry-aged beef unique is the depth it takes on as it ages; eating it before its prime takes away from the glory of it. To know when the steak is ready to cook, remove the outer layer. A dark red color indicates that the beef has been properly aged. The meat may also take on a brownish color with time, which is normal with dry-aged steaks.

What you don't want to see on beef is a green tinge. This, along with a rotten smell and slimy texture, is a tell-tale sign your dry-aged steak has gone bad. Leaving the steak to age for 14 days is enough for the taste to develop, but for the best results, go for 21 days.