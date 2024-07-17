The Starbucks Item You Should Avoid Ordering On The Side

Many of us love Starbucks refreshers for the inclusions, which are not only eye candy but also add a hint of flavors to the drink and a fun texture to boot. Sometimes it can be tempting to ask for those fruity bits only on the side; perhaps so you can munch on them separately, or so you can precisely add seven cubes of dragon fruit instead of nine to your spicy refresher. But hold that thought!

Inclusions are not charged when mixed in your drinks, nor are they supposed to be given to you on the side. So, when requested separately, the standard protocol is to ring you up with a "custom iced tea" with the inclusions but minus the tea or water. Of course, this "tea" will set you back a few bucks depending on the location. It's your call whether that's worth it for a handful of freeze-dried fruit, but what we do know is fresh fruits are tastier and a lot more affordable at grocery stores.

This wouldn't be a problem if you ask for more inclusions in your drink, but every time you order them on the side, a new cup is used. This can add up quickly in the landfill waste. Unless you're asking for a full cup, which is unlikely granted and definitely not free, it's probably not worth wasting a clean cup for a few fruit morsels.