For A Richer Ranch Dressing, You Need Mayo
Delicious drizzled over a Cobb salad or served alongside a bag of chips, ranch dressing is a national treasure. If you're looking for a way to add more richness to this all-American condiment you need to introduce some mayo to the mix.
Ranch is a classic mix of powdered seasonings, including dried onion and garlic, a base of tangy buttermilk, and dried herbs, like parsley and chives. The seasonings imbue the buttermilk with a delicious depth of flavor and the flecks of green from the herbs lend the dressing an appetizing appearance and aroma. Making ranch at home is super simple because the only fresh ingredient you need is buttermilk; everything else is likely already in your pantry.
Adding a dollop of mayo to your dressing gives it a creamier, dunk-able consistency, helping it cling to crunchy sticks of celery, crispy chicken wings and waffle fries. It also dilutes the tanginess of the buttermilk, creating a dressing that's milder in flavor but richer in texture courtesy of its high fat content. Finally, it masks the aroma of the buttermilk, muting its naturally acidic characteristic. Introducing a touch of mayo to your ranch dressing is also super easy; simply switch some of the buttermilk for mayo, give it a mix, and taste it before adjusting your seasonings to your liking.
Balance the flavor of your ranch with sour cream and Greek yogurt
If you've added too much mayo to your ranch dressing you can offset the creaminess with a touch of sour cream. As sour cream is thicker than buttermilk, you'll still be able to retain the consistency while lifting the cloying notes in the mayo. Alternatively, try substituting some of the buttermilk or mayo for Greek yogurt. This simple trick will lend your dressing a creamy viscosity and simultaneously boost its protein content, turning it into a filling dip to serve with a plate of chopped veggies or a hearty charcuterie board.
An easy way to loosen the consistency of your ranch and turn it into a pourable dressing is to add a dash of milk to your mayo and buttermilk before mixing everything together. The neutral flavor of the milk won't mask the acidic notes in the buttermilk nor the fatty flavor of the mayo, allowing you to drizzle it over a summery kale salad or employ as a flavorful binder in a chicken salad. In fact, your next batch of homemade ranch absolutely belongs in your next pasta salad too (the acidic dressing pairs particularly well with add-ins like bacon and shredded cheese). To elevate your blend further you can use fresh garlic and herbs, instead of dried seasonings, to create a brighter and sharper sauce that has a pungent allium aroma.