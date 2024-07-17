For A Richer Ranch Dressing, You Need Mayo

Delicious drizzled over a Cobb salad or served alongside a bag of chips, ranch dressing is a national treasure. If you're looking for a way to add more richness to this all-American condiment you need to introduce some mayo to the mix.

Ranch is a classic mix of powdered seasonings, including dried onion and garlic, a base of tangy buttermilk, and dried herbs, like parsley and chives. The seasonings imbue the buttermilk with a delicious depth of flavor and the flecks of green from the herbs lend the dressing an appetizing appearance and aroma. Making ranch at home is super simple because the only fresh ingredient you need is buttermilk; everything else is likely already in your pantry.

Adding a dollop of mayo to your dressing gives it a creamier, dunk-able consistency, helping it cling to crunchy sticks of celery, crispy chicken wings and waffle fries. It also dilutes the tanginess of the buttermilk, creating a dressing that's milder in flavor but richer in texture courtesy of its high fat content. Finally, it masks the aroma of the buttermilk, muting its naturally acidic characteristic. Introducing a touch of mayo to your ranch dressing is also super easy; simply switch some of the buttermilk for mayo, give it a mix, and taste it before adjusting your seasonings to your liking.