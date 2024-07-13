The 15 Best Wine Bars In Los Angeles For Dinner, According To A Local
Surrounded by wine country in almost every direction, Los Angeles is no stranger to a great glass of vino. From pinot noir to crisp sauvignon blanc, California produces some of the best wines in the world, rivaling key regions in France and Italy. With Santa Barbara wine country to the north and Temecula to the south, wine tasting and vineyard tours are just a short drive away from the heart of the city. Even Malibu is home to a handful of popular wineries where you can take in sweeping views or embark on a hike with wine.
However, nothing entices the senses quite like a food and wine pairing, and many argue that both are needed for the ideal dinner. Since some wine bars focus exclusively on what's in your glass, it's important to visit ones that are equally as focused on what's on your plate. Whether you're planning a girls' night out or a romantic date night, these are the best wine bars in LA for dinner and drinks. As a Los Angeles local who has lived in the city for almost eight years, I have had the pleasure of trying almost all of these establishments. In addition to dining at most of these wine bars, I also used real online reviews and along with local insight to curate this list.
Little Ripper
Located in Glassell Park, Little Ripper is a cozy cafe that doubles as a charming wine bar. Owned by husband-and-wife duo Lorena and Rex, Little Ripper blends Australian spirit with California produce and wines to create a locally-loved dining experience that is home to loyal regulars. From orange wines to light-bodied reds, pull up a stool at the bar and explore the unique varietals while nibbling on the king prawn cocktail and warm, marinated olives.
Though you can easily pop in for a quick drink and a bite, the food is worth making a full meal out of, with some dinner highlights being the beetroot aguachile, scallop crudo, and crab cakes. The lamb meatballs are hearty and rich, but the harissa roasted carrots are the ultimate side dish that boasts the ideal of amount of herby flavorful. If you visit on the weekend, expect to meet an array of like-minded wine lovers who love chatting with the owners and bartenders.
(323) 739-0328
4155 Verdugo Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90065
A.O.C.
With two locations in Brentwood and West Hollywood, A.O.C. is one of the most popular destinations for a girls' night out. This women-owned restaurant and wine bar is sleek and stylish, with each location featuring eye-catching details like a brick fireplace and patterned booths. Though you will find a few differences across menus at either location, they are thematically similar, and no visit to A.O.C. is complete without the sweet and savory bacon-wrapped dates.
Those hoping to get a solid bang for their buck can visit during happy hour for $12 glasses of wine. Happy hour at the West Hollywood location takes place Monday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sip on a glass of red wine from Puglia before indulging in an array of shared plates like unique Spanish fried chicken and herbaceous green quinoa dumplings.
(310) 859-9859
8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Melanie
Melanie wine bar is a tiny but mighty establishment on West 3rd Street. This small yet chic and homey space is constantly packed with locals looking to enjoy a bottle of wine and the famous Melanie smash burger. The impressive wine list features one-of-a-kind vintages from Italy, Romania, Australia, Spain, and even Hungary, ensuring that every kind of palate and preference is catered to. The wine bar serves half-priced bottles on Monday and Sunday, giving you an excuse to kick back with friends or your partner over a discounted pinot noir and French-inspired meal.
The market fish tartare is always worth trying, but the golden-brown tater tots are a signature item that shouldn't be missed as they are some of the crispiest that you'll find in the city. However, the pepper Jack-topped double smash burger is a house favorite (and one of my favorite LA burgers).
(310) 498-6676
8310 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
1010 Wine and Events
One of the newest wine bars in the city, 1010 Wine and Events is a special spot in Inglewood for locals to mix, mingle, and sip. As the first and only wine bar in the neighborhood, 1010 Wine and Events is an extremely community-oriented establishment started by sisters Leslie and LeAnn Jones. Since it is a one-of-a-kind offering in Inglewood, the idea was to provide local patrons with a hub for great food and wine without having to leave the area.
While wine is obviously the focus, the food has been curated specially and inspired by a variety of Southern flavors and ingredients. If raw oysters aren't your thing, consider ordering the garlicky Rockefeller oysters along with black eyed pea fritters. The salmon crudo and grilled prawns are both light appetizers, but if you're dining with a group, definitely order the whole fried fish which is decadently flakey. If you can, save room for the sweet hand pie at dessert.
(424) 331-9400
1010 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
Propaganda
Located in the heart of the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles, Propaganda wine bar is a low-key, locally-owned gem that is a long-standing favorite for locals. Whether you're wanting to embark on a flight tasting or simply want to order a bottle for the table alongside a tinned fish board, Propaganda has curated a masterful list of natural wines and Italian-inspired tapas.
If the weather is nice, grab a spot on the patio and soak up some sun or settle into a cozy corner in the dim-light dining room. Since Propaganda specializes in organic and biodynamic wines, guests can imbibe with ease and explore the benefits of natural vino.
When it comes to food, all of the plates are designed to be shared, making this a solid dinner spot for group outings. The Roman-style pizzas require 72 hours to make and are a standout item, but you'll also want to try the fried squash blossoms and risotto croquettes as appetizers
(213) 947-3200
950 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Good Clean Fun
Good Clean Fun is the ultimate place in DTLA for fun vibes, funky wines, and tasty cuisine. The quirky patio sits adjacent to the sidewalk, and on the weekends, you'll find local DJs spinning upbeat tunes to create a laid-back yet uplifting ambiance. However, one of the best things about visiting Good Clean Fun is without a doubt the daily happy hour. Every day from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, patrons can take advantage of $9 glasses of wine and discounted bites.
Though the selection of happy hour food is small, featuring only roasted almonds and a chef's selection of cheese and salami, you can also order from the regular dinner menu. The chips and dip are a rich must-order starter that comes with a decadent crème fraîche, but the fire-roasted piquillo peppers provide the perfect zing to pair with a light-bodied white wine. For your main course, share the hearty meat lover's pizza with the table.
868 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Kippered
Kippered is a cool and casual wine bar that is equally as popular for canned seafood as it is wine. With more than 50 cans of tinned fish to explore, this is the perfect place for fish fanatics to sit down with a refreshing bottle of wine and try something new. Just steps away from Grand Central Market, Kippered serves everything from sardines to olive oil-soaked octopus, and each can is served alongside crackers, olives, butter, and hot sauce.
If you're not sure where to start when curating the perfect pairing, ask the knowledgeable staff where to begin. Whether you prefer a heavy bodied red wine or a funky and fresh orange wine, there are so many different varietals to explore and choose from. If tinned fish isn't enough to satisfy your dinner cravings, simply walk right next door to Grand Central Market and take your pick from one of the famous vendors.
361 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Wife and the Somm
Explore seasonal cuisine paired with renowned wine from around the world at Wife and the Somm. With a focus on seasonality, Wife and the Somm prioritizes partnerships with local farmers, ensuring that you are eating the freshest produce possible during your visit. Many of the wines are also made with low-intervention methods, following a conscious pattern across the board. Though ordering a bottle is best for sharing, there are a surprisingly large number of wines available by the glass.
Sip on a German riesling or red blend from Spain while nibbling on baked oysters (which are coated generously with garlic), the light and fresh scallop crudo, or the charred Spanish octopus which is cooked to tender perfection. Since the menu changes with the seasons, there is always something new to try, but expect a pretty seafood-heavy menu alongside fresh pastas and proteins. You can also build your own charcuterie board for the ultimate wine and cheese experience.
(323) 739-0058
3416 Verdugo Rd, Glassell Park, CA 90065
Le Champ
Looking for a spacious patio to sip and savor your favorite wines? Le Champ is a newer wine bar to land in LA's Arts District, and nothing beats sitting under the twinkling string lights and the cozy bistro tables. The small wooden bar inside is enhanced by vintage wallpaper and elegant displayed glassware, creating a transportive and old school scene that looks straight out of a cozy corner in Paris. The white brick exterior creates a cool and rustic backdrop on the patio, but the food and wine are equally as impressive as the ambiance.
The unique food menu features Spanish classics like gildas, jamón serrano, and boquerones. However, the Galician-style octopus and lamb leg with African spices are two of the most popular entree options that can easily be shared between two people, but be sure to come hungry as the portions are pretty generous compared to most wine bars. The wine list features varietals from all around the globe, and you can try bottles from Portugal, Spain, France, New Zealand, and more, making this the ideal place to branch out with something brand new.
(213) 466-2046
1200 E 5th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Holcomb
Whether you exclusively drink natural wine or simply want to try a healthier alternative to traditional bottles, Holcomb is here to help. This neighborhood wine bar is a favorite for Highland Park locals, and its prime location on York Boulevard makes it a great place for mingling and sipping both indoors and outdoors. Though the natural wines are the star of the show, you'll also notice a solid selection of craft beers that you can enjoy from the cozy booths in the dim lit bar area.
Keep in mind that the menu changes regularly, with new specials and creations appearing every week. That said, the Basque plate is a consistent appetizer that features smoked cheese, peppers, and tinned cod. Expect shareable dishes like stuffed mushrooms, honey-glazed roasted carrots, and creamy risottos. While there are plenty of savory items to fill up on, do your best to save room for the ice cream sandwich at dessert
(323) 739-0072
5535 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Venice Beach Wines
Looking to sip some vino after a long day at the beach? Venice Beach Wines is located in the heart of Rose Avenue, putting patrons in the center of the action as they sit surrounded by some of Venice's best restaurants, bars, and shops. Snag a table on the patio so you can enjoy the seaside breeze while sipping on a variety of wines; you'll also find great people watching from the patio. From herbaceous whites to rotating house orange wine, the selection is pretty extensive and is always being tweaked, ensuring that even loyal regulars can find something up their alley.
Other highlights include a variety of chilled reds, a house rose, and a couple of worthwhile dessert wines. For food, kick things off with the whipped feta platter, deviled eggs, and smoked whitefish crostini. The sandwiches are also super popular, with the turkey and brie panini being a personal favorite that always hits the spot after tiring day of surfing or swimming.
(310) 606-2529
529 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Esters Wine Shop and Bar
Esters Wine Shop & Bar is a part of the renowned Rustic Canyon Family, making it a Santa Monica staple for wine lovers. The Art Deco interior invites guests to pull up a stool at the bar or post up at a bar top to sip while taking in the stylish surroundings. Since Esters doubles as a wine shop, this is also the perfect place to go when you plan on buying a bottle to take back home. While the wine list is pretty diverse, there is a focus on sourcing planet-friendly and sustainably-produced wines. That said, if you're visiting with someone who prefers a cocktail, there is a full bar that can be explored.
Order a bottle for the table or stick with singular glasses as you build your own ideal cheese, charcuterie, or even tinned fish board. A majority of the produce is sourced from family-owned farms, allowing patrons to indulge in an eco-friendly and conscious dinner in the heart of Santa Monica.
(310) 899-6900
1314 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mignon
Transport yourself to a tiny bistro in France when you visit Mignon for food and wine. Situated in DTLA, Mignon is known for serving up a solid glass of wine in a cozy setting complete with a quirky gallery wall, wooden bartop, and dark blue walls. The majority of wines served are natural, organic, or biodynamic, and they all pair wonderfully with Mignon's array of gourmet cheeses and cured meats. Mignon also hosts a daily happy hour from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and since reservations are not taken, you'll have to take your chances by walking in.
During happy hour, select glasses of wine cost $8 and you can also order a fresh baguette with butter for only $4. The French ham and brie sandwich is a classic dish that will make you feel like you're having a picnic in Paris, but if you're seeking something more protein-forward, order the New York steak with a side of potatoes.
(213) 489-0131
128 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
The 1917 Wine Bar & Bistro
When it comes to wine tasting in DTLA, The 1917 Wine Bar & Bistro is a staple. This historic establishment recently added outdoor dining and tasting experience, allowing patrons to enjoy a sommelier-led wine pairing. As the oldest and largest winery in LA, there is plenty of history at The 1917 Wine Bar & Bistro, and both first-time visitors and longtime residents will feel the love at this family-owned business. Unlike many wine bars in the city, dining here means getting to taste wines made and produced by all of the winery's labels, rather than exploring a variety of brands from all over the world.
The Italian-forward menu features dishes like pinsas, pastas, and meatballs al forno, but the salami and formaggi board is perfect for sharing while sipping on some San Simeon pinot noir or Maddalena riesling. This combination truly transports you to Italy as you indulge in high-quality meats and cheeses alongside generous pours of vino. The lamb chops are the ideal entree but you also can't go wrong with the Alaskan halibut if you prefer seafood.
(323) 330-8700
737 Lamar St, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lolo Wine Bar and Restaurant
Whether you sit on the string-light-covered patio or in the candlelit dining room, Lolo Wine Bar and Restaurant serves up an ambient atmosphere with renowned wines to match. Located in East Hollywood, the focus on natural wines is a huge draw for locals and health-conscious imbibers, while the French-inspired menu caters to a variety of tastes and cravings. If you're visiting on a warm day, consider ordering a glass of chilled red wine or cool off with a zesty and funky orange varietal.
For food, kick things off with some Bub & Grandma's bread (which is from one of the most famous bakeries in LA) and the zesty and smokey grilled prawns. The tuna tartare and little gems salad with green goddess dressing are two light dishes that pair perfectly with light-bodied wines such as sauvignon blanc, while the rigatoni pomodoro is a solid vegan option for plant-based diners.
(323) 665-5656
5140 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Methodology
As a Los Angeles local and experienced food writer, I have had the pleasure of visiting almost every wine bar on this list over the course of eight years. Though wine is of course the focus at a wine bar, this piece also used food as a major indicator of quality and placement. From tinned fish to sharp cheeses, food pairings are the ultimate tool to take your wine-tasting experience to the next level, though I also enjoyed exploring menus that took a more unique approach to fare.
Of course, locally sourced and farm-to-table dynamics were desired, but I also took creativity and collaboration into account. The atmosphere and ambiance of each spot was also carefully reviewed, and I prioritized moody wine bars that have a special charm along with wine bars that provide outdoor seating for those who prefer a more open or airy space. While my personal opinions were the driving force behind this article, I also used real reviews from the internet and professional rankings while compiling this list.