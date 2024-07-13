The 15 Best Wine Bars In Los Angeles For Dinner, According To A Local

Surrounded by wine country in almost every direction, Los Angeles is no stranger to a great glass of vino. From pinot noir to crisp sauvignon blanc, California produces some of the best wines in the world, rivaling key regions in France and Italy. With Santa Barbara wine country to the north and Temecula to the south, wine tasting and vineyard tours are just a short drive away from the heart of the city. Even Malibu is home to a handful of popular wineries where you can take in sweeping views or embark on a hike with wine.

However, nothing entices the senses quite like a food and wine pairing, and many argue that both are needed for the ideal dinner. Since some wine bars focus exclusively on what's in your glass, it's important to visit ones that are equally as focused on what's on your plate. Whether you're planning a girls' night out or a romantic date night, these are the best wine bars in LA for dinner and drinks. As a Los Angeles local who has lived in the city for almost eight years, I have had the pleasure of trying almost all of these establishments. In addition to dining at most of these wine bars, I also used real online reviews and along with local insight to curate this list.