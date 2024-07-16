Vietnamese Vs Moroccan Preserved Lemons: What's The Difference?

Preserving food is an ancient practice that's just as important today, with emphasis not only on shelf life but also culinary artistry and creativity. Salt preservation is typical for savory vegetables, meat, fish, and even sweet fruit as these two respective taste pairings are highly compatible. However salt preserving ultra sour lemons is the unexpected yet longstanding practice that produces a wonderfully complex seasoning agent.

The salt, mixed with the acid from the lemon, essentially pickles the lemon, softening it and creating a trifecta of umami, sour, and salty flavors that'll add depth to a wide variety of dishes. Lemons are integral to Mediterranean cuisines, so you may have heard of Moroccan preserved lemons, but Vietnamese cuisine also utilizes them.

There are, however, key differences between Moroccan and Vietnamese preserved lemons that encompass both methodology and usage. Read on to discover how each culture preserves lemons and how they use them as a culinary and wellness element.