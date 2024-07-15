The Sweet Spice That Pairs Unexpectedly Well With Chicken

Across an assortment of recipes, chicken proves a blank, versatile canvas. It's a food that lends itself to a variety of flavors and ingredients, whether you want a meal that's all about mushrooms à la chicken marsala, or a dish that packs a little more heat. The spices you use with chicken, however, don't always have to fall on the savory side. Rather, cinnamon has proven to be a great addition across chicken recipes, as it adds both warmth and complexity of flavor.

Whether you use it as a stick or in ground form, cinnamon is, indeed, a worthwhile addition that acts just like any other spice. In the same way you'd add, say, cumin to a chicken curry, you can likewise incorporate cinnamon. The ingredient is known to add a spicy sweetness, particularly when paired with other ground spices. Its strength then, is not necessarily with itself, but in how it complements the likes of cumin, ginger, cayenne, and other spices.

Balancing cinnamon in recipes therefore comes down to preference; you can add anywhere from a fraction of a teaspoon to more than a teaspoon, depending on how strong you want the cinnamon flavor. When starting out with the spice, it may even be easier to add a cinnamon stick while simmering a chicken stew. With your cinnamon in tow, you'll have no shortage of cooking options. Yet if you're looking for a place to start, a few dishes present the best opportunities.