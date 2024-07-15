Don't Let Your Fresh Dill Go Bad. Turn It Into Vinegar

Keeping your dill fresh can feel like a Sisyphean uphill battle. In the refrigerator, it's supposed to last for roughly a week and a half, but frequent buyers know all too well that this isn't always the case. That longevity (or lack thereof) can be a wide-ranging beast with delicate, herbaceous dill. If you find yourself bringing your fresh dill home, stashing it in your fridge, and then transferring it straight to the garbage can before you get a chance to use it, we feel you.

Instead of tossing out your wilted, past-its-prime bundle, turn that dill into flavorful dill vinegar. Dill is already a key ingredient in canning pickles, a technique whose chief component (besides the cucumbers themselves) is vinegar. Use that mouth-watering dill vinegar flavor as a knockout condiment, capturing that bold dill flavor in the vinegar, which is totally shelf-stable at room temperature. That means it won't clutter your fridge and can sit pretty on your kitchen countertop, looking both impressive and stylish.

Use apple cider vinegar for a funky back end (great over savory recipes) or white wine vinegar to let the dill flavor shine on the palate. You could also steep garlic cloves and yellow mustard seeds into the mix for a spicy dill vinegar. Or, add a little olive oil and honey to transform this dill vinegar into a pleasant vinaigrette.