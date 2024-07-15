A Sprinkle Of Sugar Is All You Need To Amp Up Your Next Fish Dish

Fish tends to be blissfully simple to make. At its easiest, all you need to do is pat your filets dry, drizzle them with oil and a dose of your preferred flavorings (like the delectable mint-ginger marinade in our baked cod recipe), and toss them in the oven or on the stove. Because cooking fish can be so straightforward, it often doesn't take much to make a big difference in how your final product tastes. And if you want to level up your next recipe while keeping your ingredient list nice and short, just add one component: sugar.

What does sugar accomplish here? It can help give your filets a firmer texture since its granules (along with salts) are known to absorb moisture. It can also help balance the flavors in your protein since cooked fish (and most of the seasonings it pairs with) tends to have a savory, somewhat salty taste. But the real beauty of adding a sprinkle of sugar comes down to caramelization. When cooked on your fish, sugar granules accelerate the Maillard reaction, which causes browning and results in a crispy, golden crust.