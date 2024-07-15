Give Your Quesadilla A Satisfying Crunch With Leftover Tortilla Chips
Quesadillas are wonderfully simple yet delicious, with oozy cheese and a crisp exterior beloved by people of all ages. They're a staple in many households, offering a canvas for creativity. It's super easy to dress up your quesadilla using leftovers, from meats and veggies to the cheeses you need to use up. It's also an ideal way to curb cravings, as well as an easy meal that requires little preparation or cooking time. But here's one hack you may not have thought of when it comes to customizing your quesadilla and using up leftovers: Adding tortilla chips.
This unexpected twist adds a satisfying crunch to your to tortilla. The contrast between the soft, melty cheese and crunchy, salty chips creates a unique texture and, depending on the chips you use, an extra layer of flavor. The beauty of this addition is that it can be used with any filling thanks to its neutral yet complementary flavors, making it a versatile choice that enhances the flavor spotlight. Whether you add in just the chips to go with your cheese or include other ingredients, you'll transform the dish and fall in love with quesadillas all over again.
How to incorporate chips into your quesadilla
The simplicity of quesadillas and the ease of preparation are undoubtedly the reasons for their mass appeal. But the best part of the dish is its seemingly endless customization options. To add tortilla chips to your quesadilla, simply crush up your chips to whatever size you'd like and sprinkle them on top of the cheese.
Love breakfast quesadillas? Switch up your approach and put tortilla chips to work for a chilaquiles-inspired twist. Plain tortilla chips will add some salty goodness to any fillings, but don't discount flavored tortilla chips. Chili lime tortilla chips would be a zesty addition to mild cheeses while lime chips bring a traditional flavor to complement chicken or carne asada. Flavor-packed chips like salsa, nacho, or guacamole can satisfy a hankering for those dishes by way of your quesadilla. Whatever flavor tortilla chips you have can be crushed up and mixed in with your chosen fillings. Just follow our tips for the ultimate quesadilla to ensure it's cooked to perfection, then enjoy the crunch of this surprising addition.