Give Your Quesadilla A Satisfying Crunch With Leftover Tortilla Chips

Quesadillas are wonderfully simple yet delicious, with oozy cheese and a crisp exterior beloved by people of all ages. They're a staple in many households, offering a canvas for creativity. It's super easy to dress up your quesadilla using leftovers, from meats and veggies to the cheeses you need to use up. It's also an ideal way to curb cravings, as well as an easy meal that requires little preparation or cooking time. But here's one hack you may not have thought of when it comes to customizing your quesadilla and using up leftovers: Adding tortilla chips.

This unexpected twist adds a satisfying crunch to your to tortilla. The contrast between the soft, melty cheese and crunchy, salty chips creates a unique texture and, depending on the chips you use, an extra layer of flavor. The beauty of this addition is that it can be used with any filling thanks to its neutral yet complementary flavors, making it a versatile choice that enhances the flavor spotlight. Whether you add in just the chips to go with your cheese or include other ingredients, you'll transform the dish and fall in love with quesadillas all over again.