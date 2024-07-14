Deviled Strawberries Are Bite-Sized Treats Inspired By The Classic Egg Appetizer

Scooping out the inside of an ingredient, vamping it up, and placing it back into itself sounds like infinitely more work than just enjoying it in its natural state; and yet, we're still addicted to doing it. Deviled eggs are typically the food that undergoes this treatment, but it works well with strawberries, too. Deviled strawberries are delicious and bite-sized like their eggy equivalents, and they make the perfect sweet treat for any occasion.

Strawberries are juicy and incredibly versatile — is it any wonder that we keep finding ways to incorporate them into desserts? We enjoy simmering them down to make a bright berry sauce, and pureeing them into gelato, but deviled strawberries require the fruits to remain partially whole. To master the treat, slice the berries down the middle, cut off the small bump at the back and scoop a little bit out from the center.

With this, you'll have a sweet canvas to dress up. You can keep it simple by adding whipped cream or vanilla buttercream frosting, or spring for something decadent like toasted white chocolate mousse and flaky sea salt. If you're making the treats ahead of time, place them in an airtight container and store them in the fridge for up to a few hours for the freshest results. Line them up in the container and make sure they're not crowding one another before placing it in the fridge.