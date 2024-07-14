Pickleball Has An Official Food - And No, It's Not Pickles

According to research from the Association of Pickleball Professionals, just under 20% of the U.S. adult population has played pickleball in the past 12 months. That's a lot of people; around 48.3 million people, to be exact. And with a sport that big and with such influence on the American people, it was only a matter of time before it claimed an official food. But unlike the name suggests, the food isn't pickles — it's blueberries.

Sounds like an odd choice, right? Well, blueberries are an incredible source of antioxidants and healthy nutrients, and the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) knows this. The USHBC is a highly collaborative group that aims to uphold and increase consumer demand for blueberries through collaborative projects, and this partnership might be its best yet with the exponentially growing demand for pickleball, which has even extended into the celebrity world.

The choice encourages collaboration as well: Blueberries are meant for everyone involved in the sport. Kasey Cronquist, president of USHBC said as much in a press release. Cronquist explained, "There is tremendous opportunity to capture and grow this enthusiasm through our partnership with Major League Pickleball, which will come to life throughout the season and motivate consumers to grab a boost of blue, whether they're a fan of playing pickleball, watching it, or both." Major League Pickleball and USHBC will promote blueberries with various marketing campaigns and special activities at pickleball events throughout the year.