The Quick Trick To De-Stem Grapes We Wish We Knew Sooner
No matter the type of grapes you prefer, these fruits are great. They're juicy, sweet, and chock full of beneficial nutrients. They're also easy to snack on since you can eat them whole without peeling or removing seeds. However, one thing that can get repetitive and somewhat annoying is the de-stemming process. Since these berries come in clusters with dozens of them attached to individual branches, plucking them one by one is a time-consuming task most of us do not enjoy. Luckily for you (and us), we discovered a trick that makes de-stemming a breeze: the shaking technique.
As the name suggests, the shaking technique basically involves shaking the grape branch so the fruits fall off in numbers instead of pulling out one after another. There are two ways you can accomplish this. The first way is to hold the bunch of grapes in one hand at the main branch and hold a plastic bag open with your other hand. While keeping the cluster of grapes dangling inside the bag, shake them vigorously. The bag serves as the collecting point while keeping the fruits from flying around in every direction.
Alternatively, the shaking technique can be done inside a container. Just fill a sealable container with water halfway, put the bunch of grapes inside, seal, and shake the container vigorously. The grapes will come off their branches in a flash. Drain the water and you have clean de-stemmed grapes.
The alternative trick to de-stem grapes
Yes, there's yet another easy hack to get every grape off the stem at once. This one is the rolling technique and there are also two ways to do it. The first method involves using a towel. Rinse the grapes under running water, place a large clean kitchen towel on the countertop, and place a bunch of grapes on it. Fold the towel so the bottom half covers the grapes.
Now all you need to do is place the palms of your hands on the towel and roll the grapes around while applying some pressure without smashing them. If the towel keeps sliding and moving around on the countertop, you can place a rubber mat at the very bottom to help with stabilizing. Continue rolling and when you open the folded towel, you'll find most if not all of the grapes have detached from the branch.
The other way to implement the rolling technique requires just your hands. Take one bunch of grapes at a time and hold them between your two palms. Roll them around while applying a bit of pressure using your palms. The grapes will start falling off the branch and onto the countertop below.