The Quick Trick To De-Stem Grapes We Wish We Knew Sooner

No matter the type of grapes you prefer, these fruits are great. They're juicy, sweet, and chock full of beneficial nutrients. They're also easy to snack on since you can eat them whole without peeling or removing seeds. However, one thing that can get repetitive and somewhat annoying is the de-stemming process. Since these berries come in clusters with dozens of them attached to individual branches, plucking them one by one is a time-consuming task most of us do not enjoy. Luckily for you (and us), we discovered a trick that makes de-stemming a breeze: the shaking technique.

As the name suggests, the shaking technique basically involves shaking the grape branch so the fruits fall off in numbers instead of pulling out one after another. There are two ways you can accomplish this. The first way is to hold the bunch of grapes in one hand at the main branch and hold a plastic bag open with your other hand. While keeping the cluster of grapes dangling inside the bag, shake them vigorously. The bag serves as the collecting point while keeping the fruits from flying around in every direction.

Alternatively, the shaking technique can be done inside a container. Just fill a sealable container with water halfway, put the bunch of grapes inside, seal, and shake the container vigorously. The grapes will come off their branches in a flash. Drain the water and you have clean de-stemmed grapes.