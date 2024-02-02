The Easy Hack To Get Every Grape Off The Stem At Once

Removing grapes from the stem can take a minute, especially if they are fresh and firm. When you are chowing down on this fruit in a relaxing manner, removing them one by one from the stem is not an issue; however, if you want to remove all the red, green, or purple grapes from a stem for a fruit salad or just for ease of popping them into your mouth, you may want to check out an easy hack that has been making its round on TikTok.

This innovative trick only requires a clean lint-free kitchen towel and a bunch of washed grapes that are still on the stem. Simply place your cotton candy, red globe, or flame seedless grapes and place them in the middle of the towel. Fold the towel over so it is covering the grapes and then with some gentle pressure start moving and rolling them around with your palms. In less than 30 seconds, the grapes will be off the stem and ready to eat.