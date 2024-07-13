Swap Out Croutons On Your Next Salad With A Crunchy, Salty Snack

From DIY Italian summer salads to a bagged Caesar salad, there's no doubt that croutons and the crunch they provide are a staple of the salad world. Just by demonstrating that crunchy and starchy foods pair well mixed into a salad, croutons open up a world of possibility for other ingredients. So if you've been down the crouton road many a-time and want a different salty addition to your salads, try adding crushed chips.

Crushed chips of many kinds work well incorporated within salads to provide a more nuanced textural composition than salad or produce alone usually provides. While croutons can range anywhere from hard as a rock to crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, chips are a thinner, more guaranteed crunch without the hassle of occasionally facing an impossible-to-chew cube of bread. Plus, with dozens of flavors of chips, as well as countless kinds made from different starches, roots, and grains, the possibilities of this upgrade are as vast as your imagination, or at least the chip aisle at your local grocery store, allows.