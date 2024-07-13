Add Carbonation To Your Sangria For An Even More Refreshing Cocktail

Chilled and bursting with fruit flavors, sangria is easily one of the tastiest ways to imbibe, and an instant crowd-pleaser — wine enthusiasts love the fruity twist, and even those who don't normally drink wine appreciate the easy-sipping blend of sweetness and tartness. The combination is fairly straightforward: red wine, brandy or liqueur, and fruit. But professional and home bartenders alike have riffed on this concoction over time, resulting in all kinds of creative treats. Ways to upgrade your sangria range from using white wine to switching up your spirits to incorporating more savory elements. One of the best options especially for hot weather? Make your sangria sparkle.

For one thing, introducing carbonation to sangria is like turning the volume dial on its flavors up to 11. The crisp zing of bubbles amplifies jammy wines, fruit-pie brandies, acidic citrus, sweet berries, and more. For another, and importantly especially for al fresco summer parties, it's incredibly refreshing. You can choose to add effervescence via non-alcoholic or alcoholic mix-ins, but whether it's sparkling water or sparkling wine, you'll have a sangria with a drier finish, a crisper bite to its sweetness, and a more thirst-quenching quality.

The most effortless approach is making a sangria spritzer — for every four ounces of wine, aim for six ounces of sparkling water. But there are plenty more options from there, including flavored seltzers and alcoholic alternatives.