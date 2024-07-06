Great British Baking Show Contestant Dawn Hollyoak Has Died

Dawn Hollyoak, a 2022 contestant on the "Great British Baking Show," has passed away at the age of 61. The news was shared on her Instagram page on July 5, with a photo of Hollyoak. The caption reads "It's with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our star baker Dawn." The post continued, "Dawn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. We will miss her forever, but promise to continue her baking legacy!"

Friends, fans, and fellow contestants of the British baking show-turned-Netflix phenomenon have shared their condolences on the post. Competition judge and former bread company owner Paul Hollywood wrote that Hollyoak was "a lovely lady," while 2021 bake-off winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno shared, "I only met Dawn once, but I was blown away by her joyous personality and her infectious smile. She will be sorely missed."

After leaving the occasionally controversial series in Episode 6 during Halloween Week, Hollyoak remained involved in the baking community on social media and beyond. She earned a fandom of over 10,000 followers on Instagram and appeared at several events, such as food festivals, around the U.K. In 2023, she hosted her first three-day solo baking class at Etonbury Academy, where she taught a group of bakers to make bread, vegetable quiche, and a Paris brest. Per an Instagram post at the time, fellow GBBS contestant Carole Edwards made a virtual appearance during the class.