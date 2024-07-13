The 2 Best Ingredient Additions To Thicken Potato Soup

We can't think of a more hearty ingredient than potatoes. This root vegetable is comforting in every form, and fluffy potatoes pureed into soup or chopped and simmered in a rich broth is as cozy as it gets. While potato soup is mostly about the spuds, the creamy texture is equally as important, and the potatoes often need some help. For the best potato soup thickener, use cream cheese or sour cream.

These two dairy products are tangy and smooth, and while heavy cream is a go-to for thickening broths, featured in a number of comforting potato soup recipes, both sour cream and cream cheese have a lot more body. They're (literally) the crème de la crème of thickeners, due to their lower water content. Plus, their delightfully tangy tastes bring a balance to the potato soup's savory, rich, yet mild notes.

When you add sour cream or cream cheese to make the soup a little heartier, don't spoon it directly into the pot, or you'll most likely end up with small clumps of dairy on the surface. The stodgy dairy products need a whirl in a blender first, so that they'll take on a smooth, lump-free consistency that won't disrupt the soup. You'll need to take certain steps to avoid curdling, too.