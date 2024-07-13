Why Erewhon's Store Membership Program Is Controversial

Everyone likes a bit of controversy occasionally, but if you don't already have facts about Erewhon up your sleeve, brace yourself. This grocery store is dividing opinion with wildfire speed, especially in light of its work alongside TikTok influencers. It's known for sky-high prices, charging up to $20 on smoothies alone, with an additional $100 or $200 annual subscription program. The lower-tier Cafe Membership includes a 10% discount on every purchase, a monthly free drink (like the Regenerada smoothie), and priority access. The more exclusive Membership Plus program grants all that and the chance to add a second user to your account, plus free deliveries on orders over $150.

Arguably, though, the drink and discount do little to alleviate the costs; TikToker Chefbae posted a (relatively small) haul totaling $384.17, even after the member discount. She later commented that the complimentary monthly beverage was "eh", a rather non-committal endorsement. Some shoppers believe Erewhon is the only place to buy "true" clean food. Others see it as a status earner, shrugging it off as on par with socializing at an expensive bar or criticizing it as an opportunity to flaunt wealth. Perhaps it's just stepped too far from founder Michio Kushi's original vision to pioneer macrobiotic diets, with Erewhon evolving into everything that's bad about LA. Unlike stores like Costco, which charges a $60 annual fee for general access, you don't even need a membership to shop in-store at Erewhon. It's smart to weigh whether a subscription is actually cost-effective.