Why Erewhon's Store Membership Program Is Controversial
Everyone likes a bit of controversy occasionally, but if you don't already have facts about Erewhon up your sleeve, brace yourself. This grocery store is dividing opinion with wildfire speed, especially in light of its work alongside TikTok influencers. It's known for sky-high prices, charging up to $20 on smoothies alone, with an additional $100 or $200 annual subscription program. The lower-tier Cafe Membership includes a 10% discount on every purchase, a monthly free drink (like the Regenerada smoothie), and priority access. The more exclusive Membership Plus program grants all that and the chance to add a second user to your account, plus free deliveries on orders over $150.
Arguably, though, the drink and discount do little to alleviate the costs; TikToker Chefbae posted a (relatively small) haul totaling $384.17, even after the member discount. She later commented that the complimentary monthly beverage was "eh", a rather non-committal endorsement. Some shoppers believe Erewhon is the only place to buy "true" clean food. Others see it as a status earner, shrugging it off as on par with socializing at an expensive bar or criticizing it as an opportunity to flaunt wealth. Perhaps it's just stepped too far from founder Michio Kushi's original vision to pioneer macrobiotic diets, with Erewhon evolving into everything that's bad about LA. Unlike stores like Costco, which charges a $60 annual fee for general access, you don't even need a membership to shop in-store at Erewhon. It's smart to weigh whether a subscription is actually cost-effective.
What can you buy at Erewhon?
Products at Erewhon range from standard groceries — hello cauliflowers and carrots — to rogue items, such as camel milk and sea moss. They're a mix of high-priced basics, like lettuce for $13 and cherries for nearly $22, alongside sheer novelty purchases. When looking at the cost of certain produce, it's easy to see why some shoppers balk, even with the promise of a 10% reprieve. There's bottled Ophora water for an eye-watering price tag of $26, said to be "hyper-oxygenated." The irony is that with costs like these, you'll very quickly reach that $150 minimum to earn free delivery with your membership. This could justify subscribing for anyone not put off by the price tags, especially if you aren't within close proximity of a chain.
In terms of quality, some goods, like sea moss, the newest superfood on the block, have clear health benefits. Others seem akin to Walmart or even Costco stock. Erewhon isn't just a grocery store, though, thanks to its cafe and TikTok-famous smoothies. In 2022, the store's drinks selection reached extra fame with a Hailey Bieber collab. She released the $17 Strawberry Skin Glaze alongside the launch of her skincare business, Rhode. With a free monthly beverage, the company does encourage more experience-driven shopping rituals. We'll let you decide whether the store's membership is worth the hype or entirely focused on social status. As long as you aren't shopping at Erewhon for ice, each to their own.