Everything Bagel Seasoning Gives Your Burger Buns A Major Flavor Upgrade
Burger buns are one food that you'll want to have on hand for your summer barbecue. But, more often than not, standard burger buns lack any sort of punchy flavor — which can make them feel like a chore to eat. If you want to upgrade your ho-hum bun, turn to your spice cabinet. You may already have everything bagel seasoning on hand (especially if you consider yourself a Trader Joe's fiend), or you can whip up your own everything bagel blend with simple additions like dried onion flakes, garlic powder, poppy seeds, white sesame seeds, and coarse-ground sea salt.
When you're ready to add the seasoning to your hamburger buns, you'll want to be sure to first add a layer of oil or cooking spray to help the seasoning adhere to the bready base. You could also use egg whites, diluted with a bit of water. Then, add your sprinkle, and return the buns to the oven so they can get nice and toasty. The seasoning is a great pairing for all kinds of patties, from salmon burgers to hearty black bean burgers.
Other ways to upgrade your buns
Adding an everything bagel sprinkle to the top of your buns isn't the only way to give them a flavorful upgrade. Another seasoning that you can look to for an upgraded burger topping is za'atar. Like the everything bagel seasoning, a za'tar blend contains white sesame seeds and sea salt, but it also hones in on more complex, aromatic ingredients like sumac, marjoram, and thyme. This would be an especially flavorful bun seasoning paired with zhoug, a Yemenite green sauce with a spicy kick, and a lamb or chickpea-based patty.
You can also toast your bun to give it extra flavor and texture. Try making your bacon cheeseburgers even better by slathering the bun in bacon grease and popping them on a hot pan until they're perfectly toasty. Not only will you get the subtle bacon flavor, but the toasting process will also stop your wet toppings, like mustard and ketchup, from seeping down into the bready bun and making it soggy.