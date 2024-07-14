Everything Bagel Seasoning Gives Your Burger Buns A Major Flavor Upgrade

Burger buns are one food that you'll want to have on hand for your summer barbecue. But, more often than not, standard burger buns lack any sort of punchy flavor — which can make them feel like a chore to eat. If you want to upgrade your ho-hum bun, turn to your spice cabinet. You may already have everything bagel seasoning on hand (especially if you consider yourself a Trader Joe's fiend), or you can whip up your own everything bagel blend with simple additions like dried onion flakes, garlic powder, poppy seeds, white sesame seeds, and coarse-ground sea salt.

When you're ready to add the seasoning to your hamburger buns, you'll want to be sure to first add a layer of oil or cooking spray to help the seasoning adhere to the bready base. You could also use egg whites, diluted with a bit of water. Then, add your sprinkle, and return the buns to the oven so they can get nice and toasty. The seasoning is a great pairing for all kinds of patties, from salmon burgers to hearty black bean burgers.