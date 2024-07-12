For Beautiful Iced Latte Art, Try This Milk Pouring Tip

Iced latte art — you probably didn't even know that was a thing, did you? That's because it's hard to pull off. Compared to hot lattes, where perfectly warm steamed milk is poured directly into a shot or two of espresso to create artful designs, iced lattes have many more elements standing in your way — the most annoying being the ice cubes. An iced latte wouldn't be an iced latte without the requisite ice, but there is one way to get around it in order to give your summertime iced coffee drinks a bit of personality.

When it comes to making iced latte art, it all comes down to how and where you pour your milk. But before you do that, you have to get your ice cube placement right first. For one, you'll want to use smaller ice cubes simply because they take up less space. Then, to make more space for your latte art, you'll have to place them strategically around the outside of your glass. This way, you'll have an ice-free, open canvas to pour your milk into. When you do, avoid pouring directly onto the ice and aim for the space in between.

As with all latte art, this sounds a lot easier than it is. Practice certainly makes perfect, but there are other tips to follow to get you there faster.