Give Sourdough An Italian Twist With Some Rustic Inclusions

If you've mastered the tedious yet rewarding art of making sourdough bread, you're ready for the next step! It's time to embellish a sourdough loaf with additional ingredients called inclusions. Italy's numerous forms of inclusion-laden focaccia and panettone are the perfect inspiration for your next sourdough adventure.

For a savory Italian sourdough, you can look to Italian charcuterie, with inclusions like olives, cured salami, and shredded or shaved parmesan. Sun dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, garlic, and pine nuts would make for a well-balanced blend of aromatic, sweet, and savory sourdough. You could also add fresh basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts to imitate the flavors of pesto. Keep your sourdough rustic and simple by using a blend of common Italian herbs like fresh rosemary and dried oregano. Rosemary and roasted potato rounds can be incorporated for a take on Italy's humble potato pizza.

For sweet inclusions, regional sweet breads abound to provide inspiration. If you love panettone, then you can add candied lemon or orange peel and rum-soaked raisins. And pine nuts, almonds, pistachios, and candied fruit would all be easy and flavorful inclusions for an Italianized sweet sourdough.