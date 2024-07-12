Give Your Bourbon Chicken A Much-Needed Thai Twist

Out of the many ways to season and cook poultry, bourbon chicken is one flavorful way to make an Asian-inspired dish. Many Chinese-American eateries have bourbon chicken on the menu along with other mainstay poultry dishes like orange chicken. However, there's a strong case to put a Thai twist on your next batch of homemade bourbon chicken with an elevated sauce.

We find inspiration for the Thai touch from our original bourbon-chile barbecue grilled chicken recipe. Expect various sweet, spicy, and smoky flavors blended together that will make you forget about the traditional bourbon chicken you might typically cook or order out. It all comes from this bourbon-chili barbecue sauce that combines ingredients including a Thai chile for varying levels of heat, brown sugar and peach preserves for that sweetness, and apple cider vinegar for an acidic touch.

The reason it works so well is because all of the flavors balance each other out, and chicken easily takes on the flavors of marinades and sauces. When you put the sauce on the chicken and throw the pieces on the grill, the smoky flavor and charred marks elevate the flavor even further.