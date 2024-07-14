Ñora Pepper Paste Will Give Your Pasta Sauce An Even Deeper Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been looking for a way to upgrade your homemade pasta recipes, then you need to know about ñora pepper paste. It's made from ñora peppers, which hail from Bolivia and Peru but are closely associated with Spanish cooking. The paste has a rich depth of flavor — it has a lot of sweetness, but with an earthiness to balance it out. Most jars of ñora pepper paste consist of just the peppers (which have been blended to transform it into the paste consistency) and citric acid (as a preserving agent). In other words, the paste is full of the ñora pepper flavor, without any other ingredients detracting from the rich and prominent taste of the peppers.

Pasta dishes can almost always benefit from integrating new and unique flavors — which is where the ñora pepper paste comes in. Perhaps you want to add an unexpected spin on a classic dish, like spaghetti pomodoro. Or, maybe you want to add some sweetness to penne arrabiata to balance out the spiciness. Another option is to use the ñora peppers to replace bell peppers in a pasta recipe, such as our cheesy gnocchi and roasted pepper bake. Whichever method you have in mind, the paste is the perfect way to implement an exciting earthy sweetness into various pasta dishes.