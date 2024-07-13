Slow Cooker Keto Cauliflower Mac and Cheese Recipe

The keto diet has become a common topic among health-minded people and a popular way to eat. Since the diet centers mostly around protein and discourages carbohydrate consumption, you may think that comfort foods are a thing of the past. But this slow cooker keto cauliflower mac and cheese will check all the comfort boxes and keep you on track with your eating plan.

This version skips the pasta, subs in cauliflower, a cruciferous superfood, and pairs it with sharp and salty cheese, rich butter, and tangy cream cheese. With potent spices like dry mustard and paprika, as well as garlic and onion granules, this simple recipe has layers of flavor to go with the satisfying cheesy texture. The cauliflower softens as it cooks, giving you a pasta-like consistency that blends with the melted cheese mixture to perfectly recreate your favorite mac and cheese in keto form.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love subbing in vegetables whenever possible when I cook. Because cauliflower has a neutral flavor that takes on a little nuttiness as it cooks it's a great option for mimicking other things." Pull out the slow cooker and get ready for an easy weeknight meal coming your way.