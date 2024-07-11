Single Vs Double Fold Vanilla Extract: What's The Difference?

Vanilla extract is one of the most popular spices in the world thanks to its velvety sweetness and warm flavor profile. But even something as simple and delicious as vanilla ice cream can get pretty complicated once you look under the hood. For example, if you're aiming to be more conscientious about your vanilla use, it's good to keep in mind that there are different types of vanilla plants that produce specific types of vanilla beans, each with their own unique flavor. Another aspect worth paying attention to is the fold of the vanilla extract. To put it simply, the fold of vanilla extract refers to how concentrated the extract is.

Not everyone is happy about vanilla extract's popularity thanks to its high prices, outsized impact on the environment, and the nearly ubiquitous use of imitation vanilla extracts. But even if there are plenty of vanilla extract substitutes that taste like the real thing, there's still something undeniably delicious about using pure vanilla. In any case, the use of vanilla extract isn't going away any time soon, and familiarizing yourself with the different forms it takes can only help you be a better chef.