Put Your Pizza Skills To The Test To Win A Trip To Italy With Francis Ford Coppola Winery
Making great pizza at home is already its own reward, but Francis Ford Coppola Winery wants to make it a little bit more lucrative. The vineyard founded by the legendary Hollywood director is a mainstay of American supermarkets, and there isn't a much better partner for wine than pizza. The winery has taken a real interest in embracing the world of pizza making recently, including opening a hotline for finding the perfect pizza and wine pairings last year. While that service was nice, the love of pizza and wine goes a little bit farther with its "Perfect Your Pizza" competition, which is launching its third annual contest starting on July 1, 2024.
The Francis Ford Coppola Winery "Perfect Your Pizza" competition is an open call for the best home pizza makers in the country to show the world what they are capable of, and potentially win some huge prizes. Running until August 31, contestants will be able to submit their entries online, with the grand prize being a pizza and wine-lover's trip to Italy, or the choice of $25,000.
Four finalists, including the eventual winner, will also win a trip to Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Sonoma County, California, where they will compete to win the grand prize in a live pizza cooking competition. Coppola Wines has also joined with pizza expert Dan Richer, author of the best-selling cookbook, "The Joy of Pizza: Everything You Need to Know," (who previously shared his favorite pizza toppings with us), to help maintain the competition's standards.
How to enter the contest and what you could win
To enter the "Perfect Your Pizza" competition from Coppola Winery, you must submit a full ingredient list for your pizza recipe along with step-by-step cooking instructions, a suggested wine pairing from the Coppola Winery Diamond Collection, and a photo of your cooked pizza. The recipe must be an original creation, and you should be able to prepare it in 90 minutes or less. Finally, you must also include a story detailing the inspiration behind your pizza creation.
The four finalists will be picked from the online submissions before competing in the live event on October 12, 2024, at the winery estate in Geyserville, California, which will also be open to the public and will include other activities like wine tastings. Non-contestants can purchase tickets starting September 9 on the Francis Ford Coppola Winery website.
The grand prize trip will start in Rome, Italy, where the winner will get a tour of the city's most famous pizzas, before moving onto Naples, the birthplace of the unique Neapolitan pizza. There, they will stay in luxury accommodations and enjoy multiple expeditions exploring the rich pizza culture of the city.
In addition to submitting your own pizza recipe, you can also follow the progress of the competition online on Coppola Winery's Instagram page. And if you're looking for a little leg up in starting your submission, you'll need a good dough recipe — like this one for Neapolitan pizza dough — to start.