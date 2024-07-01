Put Your Pizza Skills To The Test To Win A Trip To Italy With Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Making great pizza at home is already its own reward, but Francis Ford Coppola Winery wants to make it a little bit more lucrative. The vineyard founded by the legendary Hollywood director is a mainstay of American supermarkets, and there isn't a much better partner for wine than pizza. The winery has taken a real interest in embracing the world of pizza making recently, including opening a hotline for finding the perfect pizza and wine pairings last year. While that service was nice, the love of pizza and wine goes a little bit farther with its "Perfect Your Pizza" competition, which is launching its third annual contest starting on July 1, 2024.

The Francis Ford Coppola Winery "Perfect Your Pizza" competition is an open call for the best home pizza makers in the country to show the world what they are capable of, and potentially win some huge prizes. Running until August 31, contestants will be able to submit their entries online, with the grand prize being a pizza and wine-lover's trip to Italy, or the choice of $25,000.

Four finalists, including the eventual winner, will also win a trip to Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Sonoma County, California, where they will compete to win the grand prize in a live pizza cooking competition. Coppola Wines has also joined with pizza expert Dan Richer, author of the best-selling cookbook, "The Joy of Pizza: Everything You Need to Know," (who previously shared his favorite pizza toppings with us), to help maintain the competition's standards.