Pizza Expert Dan Richer's Favorite Toppings To Try On Your Next Pie

A pizza is truly the sum of its parts, and the toppings are usually where the fun starts. Pepperoni, hot peppers, artichoke, or whatever else, pizza toppings are where your personality, creativity, and ingenuity start to shine. A great crust is essential, pizza sauce ties it all together, and then topping options are endless. But those boundless potential options can become a stumbling block, as the desire to pile on everything you want can backfire, and a huge amount of choices can be paralyzing. So we reached out to Dan Richer, a pizza expert, author of The Joy Of Pizza: Everything You Need to Know, and a judge of the annual Francis Ford Coppola Winery "Perfect Your Pizza" Competition, for some advice on his favorite toppings to try on your homemade pizza.

For both convenience and taste, Richer says, "I'm a big fan of letting nature dictate my toppings, so I usually look in my backyard for something interesting and super fresh." Richer has a "tiny neglected garden," at home which frequently sprouts things like fennel, mint, and purslane, and to him that "sounds like a winning combination with some chilies for heat and a squeeze of lemon." That practicality extends to leftovers like corn on the cob. "Corn is a highly underrated pizza topping!" Richer advises. "Cut the corn kernels off the cob before placing on top of your pizza dough with fresh mozzarella, scamorza, a touch of chili paste, and caramelized onions."