Rum And Root Beer Is The Easy Drink Combo You Need To Try

Whiskey and coke go together like peanut butter and jelly, but did you know there's another spirit and soda combo that's simply divine? The easy, boozy drink combo you must try is rum and root beer. In fact, root beer is one of the best mixers to use with rum to make an effortless, tasty cocktail.

So why does the combination of root beer and rum taste so good? Unlike many other sodas, root beer has a multifaceted flavor profile with notes of wintergreen, vanilla, and spices. Since root beer and rum, especially spiced rum, share similar undertones, the two drinks complement each other well. Both root beer and rum have notes of molasses as well, and their flavors play off each other.

Ready to try an easy cocktail made with rum and root beer? First, choose a type of rum, like gold or navy. Once you've picked out your liquor, grab some root beer. If you have trouble selecting an option at the supermarket, we've ranked the 19 best root beer brands, with Sprecher Brewing topping the list.